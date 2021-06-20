Register
06:39 GMT20 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility

    Ebrahim Raisi's Victory Gives Israel 'No Choice' But to Attack Iran's Nuclear Programme, Report Says

    © AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082662088_0:0:3058:1720_1200x675_80_0_0_e13bb71c095403a9c80a7adebcb54cef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106201083191944-ebrahim-raisis-victory-gives-israel-no-choice-but-to-attack-irans-nuclear-programme-report-says/

    On Saturday, Iran's Interior Ministry declared Ebrahim Raisi the winner of the nation's presidential elections. The top judge, who is known for his ultraconservative views, received almost 62 percent of the vote amid the country's lowest voter turnout (48.8 percent).

    the president-elect that Ebrahim Raisi's victory in the Iranian presidential elections gives them "no choice" but to attack Iran's nuclear programme, Israel's Channel 12 has reported, citing a senior government source. "[The attack] will require budgets and the reallocation of resources", the source told the TV channel, adding that Israeli security officials believe Raisi will adopt hardline views on foreign and nuclear policy pushed by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    Earlier, Israel said the international community should have grave concerns about Ebrahim Raisi becoming president of Iran. Several high-ranking Israeli officials have harshly criticised the president-elect, with the country's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid describing Raisi as an "extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians".

    "His election should prompt renewed determination to immediately halt Iran's nuclear program and put an end to its destructive regional ambitions", Lapid wrote in a statement on Twitter.

    JCPOA

    Israel and Iran have had a tense relationship since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran. At the time, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini adopted a sharp anti-Israel stance and cut off all ties with its neighbour. Over the years, both sides have engaged in tit-for-tat actions, but avoided a direct military conflict.

    Relations between the two sides have further deteriorated due to Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel deems as an existential threat. In 2015, Iran, Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Under the agreement, the Islamic Republic curbed its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions and an arms embargo.

    Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran June 15, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Who is Iran's New President and What Can Be Expected of Him Both Domestically and Globally?

    Israel strongly opposed the JCPOA, with the country's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arguing that the deal "doesn't block Iran's path" to [developing a nuclear] bomb, but instead paves Iran's path to it.

    Donald Trump, who was inaugurated president of the United States in 2017, harshly criticised the deal too and in 2018 withdrew the nation from the accord despite warnings and criticism from other signatories. Upon taking office, new US President Joe Biden voiced his intention to re-enter the JCPOA.

    The Israeli media has since reported that the chief of the Israeli Defence Forces will head the country's delegation to Washington, where it will discuss the Iran nuclear deal. Earlier this week, Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz warned that "all options are on the table" regarding Tel Aviv's attempts to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Tehran has long insisted that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes only.

    It is believed that Israel itself possesses nuclear weapons, but the country maintains a policy of ambiguity, neither admitting nor denying to being a nuclear state, something Tehran has long drawn attention to.

    Tags:
    Middle East, Yair Lapid, Ebrahim Raisi, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Geneva's Villa La Grange: 18th-Century Manor House Hosting Putin-Biden Summit
    Flashcard Frenzy
    Flashcard Frenzy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse