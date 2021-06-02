Israeli's Lapid Informs President Rivlin He Has Formed a Government, Ousting Netanyahu

Israeli public radio reported late Wednesday night that the coalition aiming to unseat longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had accumulated enough seats to form a government.

According to Haaretz, the final piece of the coalition was New Hope, a recent split from Netanyahu's Likud Party led by Gideon Saar.

Earlier on Wednesday, local media reported that the United Arab List, a small group that recently split from the larger Joint List of Arab parties, had also joined the coalition. It will be the first time an Arab party has been part of an Israeli government, even though Arabs make up 21% of Israeli citizens and an even larger number live under Israeli occupation in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin of his majority about an hour before the deadline.

"Congratulations to you," Rivlin tweeted, "and to the heads of the parties on your agreement to form a government. We expect the Knesset will convene as soon as possible to ratify the government, as required."

Rivlin picked Lapid, a former finance minister who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party and is Opposition Leader in the Knesset, to form a new government last month after Netanyahu failed to do so. Lapid has turned to ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, and a diverse array of smaller parties, to try and piece together a majority in the Israeli parliament.

