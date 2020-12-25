Register
05:38 GMT25 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walks after he delivered a statement at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in Jerusalem, December 22, 2020

    Fourth Election in Two Years: How Will New Israeli Political Race End for Netanyahu & Likud?

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/16/1081544233_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_eaee3fba69796a3b804b41d7ac66f31d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012251081563382-fourth-election-in-two-years-how-will-new-israeli-political-race-end-for-netanyahu--likud/

    The upcoming election may reshuffle the balance of power in the political arena of the Jewish state, according to Israeli author Yuri Moor, who explains the reasons behind the Knesset's dissolution and provides a prognosis on the potential outcome of the March 2021 vote.

    The Israeli parliament dissolved on Tuesday after lawmakers voted 49 to 47 against legislation that would have given Likud and Blue and White extra time to reach a compromise over the 2021 state budget, leading the country to the fourth election in two years. It is expected that the vote will be held as early as 23 March. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to seek re-election amid the ongoing corruption trial against him and the coronavirus pandemic.

    What's Behind the Knesset Standoff?

    "In Israel, we are witnessing a prolonged confrontation between the leader of the national camp, Benjamin Netanyahu, and what I call the post-Zionist media cartel, which understands that Netanyahu is the main obstacle to their plan to curtail the Zionist project and transform Israel from a Jewish state into a 'state for all'", says Yuri Moor, an Israeli author, publicist, and blogger.

    The author recalls that previously, the Israeli mainstream media placed its bet on Kahol Lavan's leader Benny Gantz, promoting him as a worthy rival to Benjamin Netanyahu. However, Gantz's strength was largely overestimated given that he had no influence even within his own party, according to Moor.

    "Gantz's party split more than half a year ago when he decided to enter a coalition with Likud in exchange for a promise to receive the prime minister's post in November 2021", he says. "However, even those party fellows who stayed with him did not completely obey him, voting contrary to the coalition's strategy."

    Moor elaborates that when Netanyahu and Gantz reached an agreement on passing the state budget and needed extra-time to tie up loose ends, several members of Gantz's party rebelled and refused to vote with the coalition for the postponement of the budget's approval.

    "As a result, the law failed to pass, and the parliament dissolved itself", the publicist explains. "The rebellion was backed by the media cartel, which now has a more attractive pick, Gideon Saar, on whom they've pinned their hopes."

    A handout picture released by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) spokesperson's office on May 17, 2020, shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and alternate PM Benny Gantz, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Jerusalem
    © AFP 2020 / ADINA VALMAN
    A handout picture released by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) spokesperson's office on May 17, 2020, shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and alternate PM Benny Gantz, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Jerusalem

    Is Gideon Saar an Ariel Sharon 2.0?

    Gideon Saar is an Israeli politician and a former Likud MP who left the Knesset on 8 December 2020, announcing the formation of his New Hope party and a premiership bid.

    "The Likud has changed and became a tool serving the personal interests of its leader, including in his criminal trial”, Saar said, as cited by The Jerusalem Post. "I can no longer support the government under Netanyahu and I can no longer be a member of Likud under his leadership."

    Moor expects that in the March 2021 elections, the balance of power may be reversed in favour of the Left.

    "This will happen because some of the voters will believe that Gideon Saar – the new 'protégé' of the media cartel – represents the right-wing forces, and will give him votes that will be used to remove Netanyahu", he says.

    Although Israeli mainstream media journalists are saying that Saar is a conservative and will promote a right-wing agenda, this is not actually the case, the author believes. He recalls that a decade and a half ago, the country's mainstream media also lauded then-Likud leader Ariel Sharon, who was elected as Israel's prime minister in 2001. However, very soon Sharon began to dismantle Jewish settlements and ordered Israel's unilateral disengagement from the Gaza Strip. He was also expected to withdraw from the West Bank after he left Likud in 2005 and formed his own party, Kadima. However, in January 2006 Sharon suffered a massive stroke which ended his political career. The former premier remained in a long-term care facility until his death in January 2014.

    Moor has expressed concerns that Saar may turn out as yet another "pseudo-right" politician who will bring an end to the "Jewish nation-state" law and embrace the liberal agenda.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of their administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of their administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

    Biden's Victory Doesn't Affect Israeli Political Game

    Meanwhile, one might wonder whether Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential race has encouraged Netanyahu's political opponents to intensify their offensive against the Israeli prime minister. The US president-elect is expected to follow in the footsteps of the Obama administration with regard to Israel. Netanyahu's relations with Barack Obama and his team were previously described as "strained", as the White House repeatedly clashed with the premier over the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

    "What is happening in the United States did not and does not affect the internal political struggle in Israel", argues Moor.

    According to him, there are usually two major factors in Israel which influence the election results: first, it's the mainstream media campaigning; second, the security situation.

    "Currently, the situation is calm, there is no external threat, Netanyahu is showing diplomatic achievements, the terror has subsided, and the media cartel comes to the fore", the author opines.

    The Israeli establishment is seeking to get rid of the premier by hook or by crook, according to Moor. During the previous election, Netanyahu's criminal cases, inflated by the media, helped to deprive him of those voters who believed that the premier was corrupt. But that wasn't enough, as he managed to come out on top in April nevertheless, the author explains.

    "With the appearance of Gideon Saar on the stage, the left has every chance to win this time: Saar under the guise of a right-wing politician may well win a few mandates from the nationalist camp which will pave the way for the victory of the left-wing cartel", Moor concludes.

    Related:

    US Baiting Indonesia With Billions in Aid to Recognise Israel as Kushner Touts 'Explosion of Peace'
    Morocco to Open Official Diplomatic Mission in Israel in 2 Weeks, Senior Israeli Official Says
    Netanyahu Says Israel Not to Allow Pro-Iranian Armed Groups to Gain Foothold in Syria
    Tags:
    West Bank, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Palestinian Authority, US, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse