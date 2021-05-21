Register
12:31 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tel Aviv City Hall is lit up with the flags of the United Arab Emirates and Israel as the countries announced they would be establishing full diplomatic ties, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. In a nationally broadcast statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the full and official peace with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a wonderful future for citizens of both countries.

    UAE May Put Big Deals with Israel on Back-Burner for Now, But Ties Won't Be Hurt, Source Says

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080182677_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_6cb05736c0f06e559b0a5ac75ff9b3c5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105211082957664-uae-may-put-big-deals-with-israel-on-back-burner-for-now-but-ties-wont-be-hurt-source-says/

    Abu Dhabi will find it difficult to justify its ties with the Jewish state, which has been accused by human rights groups of atrocities in Gaza, where at least 230 people have lost their lives. But one source says that despite the current turmoil, the UAE will stick to the Abraham Accords of October 2020.

    After 11 days of fighting, Egyptian mediators finally managed to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that came into effect at 2am on Friday.

    The initiative has already been welcomed by some world leaders, but tensions remain high and that means the truce could be broken at any given moment.

    In the United Arab Emirates, one of the signatories to the Abraham Accords of October 2020, the authorities are following the developments, and a source close to the highest echelons of the government says they would like both parties to put an end to the current mess.

    Silent Backing?

    Throughout the course of Operation Guardian of the Walls that kicked off to curb the threat of rockets emanating from the Gaza Strip, Abu Dhabi has maintained neutrality in the conflict. Yet, before the confrontation reached its peak, the Gulf state condemned Israel for its perceived aggression against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem, where tensions have been flaring in recent weeks. 

    At the time, the UAE called on Israel to end all attacks and practices against the Palestinians. But once Hamas, an Islamist group that controls the strip, launched a barrage of rockets at Israeli cities, the critics of Tel Aviv toned down their rhetoric. According to the source in Abu Dhabi, the change reflects "a terror organisation being involved".

    A masked Palestinian boy looks on as Hamas militant take part in a protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2021
    © REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
    A masked Palestinian boy looks on as Hamas militant take part in a protest over the possible eviction of several Palestinian families from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers in the Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, in the northern Gaza Strip May 7, 2021

    The Islamist group that seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 is an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, an organisation deemed terrorist by a number of regional and international players – including the UAE.

    Abu Dhabi has always viewed Hamas' activities as illegal, but it has injected cash into the strip to assist its impoverished population. Now, as some 4,000 rockets have been fired into Israel over the past 12 days, Abu Dhabi warns that their cash injections could soon end.

    The UAE has trimmed its assistance to the Palestinians before. Last October, it was reported that Abu Dhabi had decided to cut off much of its funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

    More recently, it was announced that Abu Dhabi's planned infrastructure projects in the Gaza Strip could be put in question.

    Peace with People, Not Leaders

    The UAE's relations with Israel are also at risk. Since the start of the operation last Monday, Israel has been criticised for bombarding civilians in Gaza and hurting the Palestinians, something that Abu Dhabi sees as a red line.

    However, a source in Abu Dhabi says that his country has no intention of cutting off its relations with Israel.

    "We are not planning to backtrack from the Abraham Accords. Things might slow down a bit while hostilities continue, but our stance on Israel will not change".
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with Israeli border police following violence in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with Israeli border police following violence in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021.

    Nor will it change, says the source, if there is a different government in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's chance to form a government expired at the beginning of May and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin entrusted the head of the opposition Yair Lapid with the task.

    Although his chances of forming a government now seem to be slim, following the decision of the hawkish Yamina party to end their cooperation with Lapid, he still has under two weeks to make things work. If he succeeds, officials in Abu Dhabi are expected to embrace him, just as they did Netanyahu.

    "Bibi has a good credit for making that peace deal, but the normalisation pact is not with leaders, it is with people, and we do expect to strengthen those ties, regardless of who comes to power because in the end of the day, this is the choice of the Israeli people".

    In March, the Emirati authorities said they would invest $10 billion in Israel's economy and the source says more projects are still on their way.

    But for that to happen, the official says, the Israeli leader will eventually need to provide a solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    "That headache must end. The resolution must come in the form of the two-state solution and the leader, whoever this ends up being, will need to be strict in bringing this conflict to an end".
    Tags:
    Gaza Strip, Palestinians, Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse