Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire With Hamas

The Israeli Security Cabinet moved to approve a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Thursday, according to reports by Israeli media.
Channel 12 reported that the truce it is expected to begin at 2 a.m. local time.
According to Reuters, citing a Hamas official, Israel and the military group will enter a "mutual and simultaneous" Gaza truce at 2 a.m. local time [23:00 GMT] on Friday.
The meeting of the Security Cabinet was convened earlier in the day by the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, reportedly ending after three hours.
In wake of a possible truce, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that he would welcome the ceasefire by Israel, but it will not be enough, as Jerusalem remains the key issue.
The tensions between Israel and Hamas escalated on 10 May, following a decision by the Israeli court to evict several Palestinian families from the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem. Since the beginning of the hostilities, according to the Israeli army, around 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel, with some 640 landing in the enclave.
