Register
08:11 GMT19 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid walks towards the podium before delivering a speech following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's general election at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 24, 2021.

    Lapid's Chances of Forming a Cabinet Dwindle as Israeli Operation in Gaza Continues

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1e/1082486537_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_b27cd2495ccb1a2b491957ef0014885c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105191082935186-lapids-chances-of-forming-a-cabinet-dwindle-as-israeli-operation-in-gaza-continues/

    The head of Israel's opposition was counting on the support of the hawkish party Yamina to form a government. He was also hoping to build a bridge between them and Raam, an Islamic faction that has previously been accused of supporting terror. But the outbreak of the military campaign in Gaza has since turned these aspirations into fiction.

    Only a week ago, the head of Israel's opposition Yair Lapid was certain he was inches away from forming a government. 

    Soon after receiving the mandate from the country's President Reuven Rivlin, he initiated a number of intense meetings with members of his potential coalition, six parties from the centre, left, and right.

    Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashdod, Israel May 17, 2021
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashdod, Israel May 17, 2021

    The biggest challenge for Lapid was securing the support of Naftali Bennett and his hawkish party Yamina and making sure the former defence minister was willing to sit in a coalition with Raam, an Islamic party that has previously been accused of supporting terror.

    Life Had Other Plans

    Lapid almost made it happen, but life had other plans. Last Monday, tensions that have been brewing between Israel and the Palestinians in Jerusalem reached a boiling point. After Hamas, who controls the Gaza Strip, fired missiles into Israeli towns and cities, including the capital, the Jewish state's responded with force, launching "Operation Guardian of the Walls".

    According to Palestinian sources, more than 200 have been killed in Gaza over the past ten days. Hundreds have been wounded. Many buildings have been reduced to rubble and much of Hamas' infrastructure has been destroyed.

    Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021
    Hatem Moussa
    Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021

    And so has Lapid's chances of forming a coalition. Following the outbreak of the operation, Bennett announced that an alternative government was no longer a viable option.

    Lapid was still trying to make it work and continued business as usual, setting up meetings with other parties but he too realised the prospect of him deposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and taking his place was slim to none.

    Netanyahu's Waiting Around the Corner

    He has less than two weeks to make it work, but Netanyahu isn't sitting around idly. The PM is waiting until Lapid's mandate expires and is expected to seize the opportunity and ask Rivlin for another chance.

    His past four chances to form a government ended in fiasco, but his time around he might actually succeed.

    Since it began "Operation Guardian of the Walls" has claimed the lives of 12 Israelis and wounded dozens of others. But the devastation wrought by the IDF on Hamas, deemed a terrorist organisation by Israel, has since led many in the country to believe that Netanyahu remains the best for the nation when it comes to security.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special cabinet meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 9, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a special cabinet meeting on the occasion of Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem, May 9, 2021.

    Netanyahu's political rivals have also reached their own conclusions. Bennett realised that a coalition relying on Arab parties would not work, simply because they would never give a green light to such a military campaign.

    Defence Minister Benny Gantz came to the realisation that he could potentially put his differences with the PM aside and work with him shoulder-to-shoulder amid the ongoing hostilities. And Gideon Saar, a defector from the PM's party Likud, understood that sitting down for talks with Netanyahu should not be rejected.

    Such a scenario wasn't even an option not so long ago. Being a fierce opponent of the PM, Saar built his election campaign around the sole promise that he would not join a coalition led by Netanyahu. "Operation Guardian of the Walls" has changed that equation and recent reports suggest he is now considering starting talks with Likud to form a fully right-wing government.

    Cars drive past an election campaign billboard for Israel's Blue and White opposition party led by Benny Gantz (R) depicting him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, on a highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on March 12, 2021, ahead of the March 23 general election. The writing in Hebrew reads Benny to the Knesset or Bibi for ever.
    © AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ
    Cars drive past an election campaign billboard for Israel's Blue and White opposition party led by Benny Gantz (R) depicting him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, on a highway in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on March 12, 2021, ahead of the March 23 general election. The writing in Hebrew reads "Benny to the Knesset or Bibi for ever".

    The two will have many gaps to bridge before some sort of cooperation can actually happen, but a homogeneous government of hawkish parties appears to be a realistic scenario. 

    There are, however, no guarantees that Netanyahu and Saar will reach an agreement and that the PM will be able to secure the 61 signatures needed for him to form a government. And if this is the case, Israel is likely to head to the polls yet again, the fifth in slightly more than two years.

    Tags:
    Gaza Strip, Gaza Strip, Yair Lapid, Gaza, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India a still image taken from social media video.
    Deaths, Destruction, Chaos: Worst Cyclone in Decades Hits India
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse