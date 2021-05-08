Arab League to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Monday to Discuss Situation in Jerusalem

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Arab League plans to hold an extraordinary meeting on Monday, May 10, to discuss the escalation of violence in East Jerusalem, Hossam Zaki, the organization's assistant secretary-general, announced on Saturday.

"The decision was made to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives on Monday, May 10. The meeting, organized at the request of Palestine and led by Qatar, will be held in person at the headquarters of the General Secretariat," he said in official statement.

The meeting's agenda will include the use of force by Israel in Jerusalem, attacks on worshipers in the Al-Aqsa mosque and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes.

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters reportedly resumed on Saturday evening in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem and near the Al-Aqsa mosque.

Israeli security looks on as they stand by a burning settlers car in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on May 6, 2021, amidst confrontations between Israeli security and Palestinian demonstrators in solidarity with local Palestinian families facing eviction as part of an ongoing effort by Jewish Israelis to take control of homes in the neighbourhood.

Tensions have been running high in Jerusalem in the past weeks as Tel Aviv plans to resettle 28 Palestinian families from their homes in land occupied by Jewish settlers. In the Friday unrest, over 200 Palestinians were injured, according to the Red Crescent organisation, about 20 were arrested. Israel said that 17 officers had been hurt.