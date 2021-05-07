US Calls for 'Deescalation' of Tensions Over East Jerusalem Amid Eviction of Palestinians

This news comes amid a long-running legal case between Palestinians and Jewish settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Lawyer Hosni Abu Hussein, the attorney representing the Palestinian families, claimed to reporters that the "prevailing atmosphere made it difficult" for an Israeli court judge to make the decision alone.

As the eviction appeal case moves on to the Israeli Supreme Court, the US Department of State has expressed concern about the looming possibility of Palestinian families being removed from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah.

State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday that Washington is "deeply concerned about the heightened tensions in Jerusalem."

Recent reports from the area have detailed that Israeli forces occupying the area have injured dozens of Palestinian citizens, and reportedly kidnapped a number of individuals from their homes.

"As we head into a sensitive period in the days ahead, it will be critical for all sides to ensure calm and act responsibly to deescalate tensions and avoid violent confrontation," Porter added.

The comments come weeks after State Department spokesperson Ned Price issued a similar statement of "concern" for the city of Jerusalem.

We are deeply concerned by the escalation of violence in Jerusalem. The rhetoric of extremist protestors chanting hateful and violent slogans must be firmly rejected. We call for calm and unity, and urge authorities to ensure the safety, security, and rights of all in Jerusalem. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) April 23, 2021

Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has stated that the evictions, "if ordered and implemented, would violate Israel's obligations under international law" regarding East Jerusalem.

The legal case regarding the Palestinian families' rights remains ongoing and has been advanced to the Supreme Court. Previously, an Israeli court failed to get the families and settlers to reach an agreement regarding land ownership.

Jewish settler organization Lahav Shomron has argued that the land in question has belonged to a Jewish group since 1972. However, the Palestinian families' attorney has disputed the authenticity of the documents, and argued that the Jewish settlers are illegally attempting to make the Palestinian families pay rent.

"Our request to appeal the eviction was based on sound legal arguments that any judge would have easily accepted but the prevailing atmosphere made it difficult for the judge to stand up for justice," the families' attorney told Arab News.

According to rental law in Jerusalem, the families' agreement to pay rent would mean the settlers legally own the land.

