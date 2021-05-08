Turkey’s Erdogan Blames Israel for ‘Heinous Attacks’ on Al-Aqsa Worshippers

"We strongly condemn Israel's heinous attacks against our first qibla Al Aqsa Mosque, that are unfortunately being carried out every Ramadan. As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances," he tweeted.
Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters broke out in Jerusalem's Old City overnight after thousands gathered at one of Islam’s holiest sites for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.
As Turkey, we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in all circumstances.
The Red Crescent organisation estimated that over 200 Palestinians were wounded. Tel Aviv claimed that 17 officers were hurt.
Tensions have been running high in Jerusalem in the past weeks, as the Israeli supreme court prepares to hold a hearing on the potential evictions of Palestinians from their homes in land occupied by Jewish settlers.
