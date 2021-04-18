US Troops Not Stationed at Balad Base in Iraq Attacked Sunday Night, Military Spokesman Says

Earlier, Alsumaria TV reported that the Balad base, located north of Baghdad, came under a rocket attack on Sunday night. A security source told the news channel that the air base was hit by four Katyusha rockets.
It is being reported that Balad Air Base was attacked with rockets tonight. There are no Coalition/US Forces stationed at Balad AB. Contact the @SecMedCell or @IraqiSpoxMOD for information on the ISF.— OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) April 18, 2021
The Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that several rockets fell inside the base, injuring at least two people.
A security source told AFP that two foreign contractors and three Iraqi soldiers were wounded as a result of the attack. The rockets reportedly hit facilities of the US company Sallyport, which does maintenance on Iraqi F-16 fighter jets.
No party has officially claimed responsibility for the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)