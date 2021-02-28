Register
12:36 GMT28 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    MV Helios Ray. File photo

    'We Need to Continue' Probe, Israeli DM Gantz Says as He Accuses Iran of Staging Gulf Ship Blast

    Katsumi Yamamoto/MarineTraffic.com
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1c/1082210745_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6a8a74dfcd1545e2e905b75868158a4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102281082211326-we-need-to-continue-probe-israeli-dm-gantz-says-as-he-accuses-iran-of-staging-gulf-ship-blast/

    On Saturday, MV Helios Ray anchored in Dubai following Thursday's explosion. The latter did not cause any casualties, but prompted the vessel to anchor for repairs.

    A group of security officials from Israel has been sent to Dubai to inspect an Israeli-owned cargo ship that was recently hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, according to the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz. The Gulf of Oman connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs into the Persian Gulf.

    In a separate report, the news outlet Ynet claimed that Israeli investigators left the Jewish state for Dubai on Saturday to join a probe into Thursday's blast on board the Bahamian-flagged MV Helios Ray, owned by Israeli businessman Abraham Ungar, founder of Ray Shipping Ltd.

    The report comes as Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told the nation's Kan News that he thinks Iran could be responsible for the explosion, which caused several holes in the port and starboard sides of the ship. The blast did not disable the vessel or cause casualties, but prodded the MV Helios Ray to anchor in Dubai for repairs.

    "We need to continue investigating. The Iranians are looking to harm Israelis and Israeli infrastructure. The proximity to Iran leads to the assessment that there is a likelihood that this is an Iranian initiative. We are committed to continuing to check", Gantz pointed out.

    Ynet, in turn, quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying that they are "considering an appropriate response" and that "this [Iran's alleged involvement in the blast] will not be accepted silently". The Islamic Republic has not commented on the issue yet.

    The sources also asserted that the MV Helios Ray was targeted as part of Tehran's efforts to take revenge for the assassination of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November 2020.

    At the time, the Islamic Republic pledged a "calculated" response to the killing as Tehran pointed the finger at Israel, who remained tight-lipped on the matter.

    On Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported, without providing further details, that a cargo ship was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman at 20:40 GMT earlier that day. The UKMTO added that "investigations are ongoing" and that the "vessel and [its] crew are safe".

    Iran's armed forces fires a missile during its air defense war game in the Isfahan province south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2009
    © AP Photo / Amir Hosseini
    Iran Ready to Strike Israel in Event of 'Slightest Mistake' - Armed Forces Spokesman
    The maritime risk-management firm Dryad Global then claimed that the blast took place as the vessel with 28 crewmembers on board was about 44 nautical miles (50 miles) from Oman's capital Muscat en route from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

    The explosion came amid growing tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US, which have been simmering since Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018.

    Related:

    Iran May Reverse Religious Ruling Banning Nukes if Israel, US Act Aggressively - Ex-Diplomat
    Ahead of Trip to IDF Long-Range Strike HQ, Gantz Warns Israel Can’t Rule Out Attack on Nuclear Iran
    Likud Minister Says US Will Never Attack a 'Nuclear Iran', Israel May Have to Act Alone - Report
    Tags:
    probe, Gulf of Oman, explosion, cargo ship, Israel, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse