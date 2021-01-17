Two US B-52s Spotted Flying Over Israeli Airspace Towards Persian Gulf, Reports Say

Two US Boeing B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers have crossed the Israeli airspace, heading into the direction of the Persian Gulf, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.
“This is the fifth time in recent months American aircraft of this particular model were seen passing in the area”, the daily said without providing any further details.
Flights involving US B-52s have been ongoing since November, with the latest reported on 7 January. The bombers also took part in a joint manoeuvre with Saudi air force airplanes last week.
The US display of force in the region comes as Iran is accusing its archnemesis Israel of orchestrating the murder of a top Iranian nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in November.
Israel has repeatedly been blamed for killing Iranian officials, something it does not comment on. Some Iranian officials have also pointed to the involvement of the United States and Saudi Arabia.
