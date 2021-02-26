British Ship Hit by Explosion in Gulf of Oman, UKMTO Says

A ship was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, the UKMTO said on Friday.
"Investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe...Vessels transiting the area are advised to exercise caution," the notice reads.
The UKMTO did not give details on the possible cause of the explosion.
The International Maritime Security Construct, a consortium of countries officially tasked with maintaining order and security in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea, issued a statement about the reported incident.
@IMSC_Sentinel is aware of a UKMTO report of explosion on non-IMSC flagged merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Investigations are ongoing. UKMTO advises caution. CTF Sentinel will continue to monitor the situation.— IMSC - International Maritime Security Construct (@IMSC_Sentinel) February 26, 2021
More Details: https://t.co/B0c1RtqkNx pic.twitter.com/kWw7uFrjTE
The Gulf of Oman connects the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz, which then runs in to the Persian Gulf. It borders Iran and Pakistan to the north, Oman to the south and the United Arab Emirates to the west.
All comments
Show new comments (0)