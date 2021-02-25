Clashes Between Protesters, Police in Iraq Leave 1 Person Killed, 14 Injured - Reports

Protests in Nasiriyah continue for the fourth consecutive day, having already left three people killed and dozens injured. Protesters demand the resignation of the local governor.
"A protester succumbed to his injuries sustained during the clashes," the source was quoted as saying.
The 14 injured individuals reportedly included seven protesters and seven police officers.
In August 2020, several prominent pro-democracy civil activists were assassinated in Basra, Baghdad and other provinces of Iraq.
The lack of a proper investigation and prosecution has prompted thousands of people to take to the streets, and while the main bulk of the rallies has calmed, occasional demonstrations continue to be held.
All comments
Show new comments (0)