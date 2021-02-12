Register
19:40 GMT12 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Iran's Foreign Minister Slams European Call to Return to Nuke Deal Without US

    © REUTERS / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    7241
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0c/1082057669_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ae36dfb740187118f211a08c542d90ec.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202102121082056906-irans-foreign-minister-slams-european-call-to-return-to-nuke-deal-without-us/

    Iran resumed high-grade enrichment of uranium in January, more than a year after former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear energy deal signed in 2015. But Joe Biden's weeks-old administration has demanded full Iranian compliance with the deal before it will even discuss lifting sanctions.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has attacked European calls for Tehran to return to the 2015 nuclear energy deal before the US.

    In his latest unequivocal Twitter post, Zarif accused the "E3" group signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement — Britain, France and Germany — to return to the deal while the US remains in breach by continuing to impose sanctions.

    He referred to paragraph 36 of the JCPOA, which sets out how disputes between the parties, which also include Russia, China and the European Union, should be resolved. The text states that if claims that one party has broken the deal are not settled within 80 days, the complainant has the right to withdraw.

    "By what logic is the onus on IRAN to stop its remedial measures undertaken a full year after the US withdrew from—and continues to violate—the JCPOA?" Zarif demanded. "What have E3 done to fulfill their duties?"

    The JCPOA recognises Iran's right to peaceful use of nuclear energy, in return for pledges not to develop nuclear weapons, backed by a regime of UN inspections. In return the US and E3 nations agreed to drop sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

    Former US president Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and re-imposed the sanctions. In January 2020 Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack at Baghdad Airport, raising tensions to a new peak.

    Iran marked the anniversary of Soleimani's killing by beginning enrichment of uranium to 20 per cent concentration of the fissile isotope U-235 in breach of the JCPOA terms — far less than needed for a nuclear weapon but more than is used in most atomic reactors.

    Hopes that new US President Joe Biden would quickly revive the agreement negotiated when he was vice-president to Barack Obama have proved false, with Washington demanding Tehran stop enriching Uranium and return to full compliance before it would even discuss following suit by lifting the sanctions.

    Zarif Condemned the Biden administration's stance in a tweet on Thursday.

    Related:

    Iran’s Zarif Says US Needs to Return to Nuclear Deal to Avoid Future ‘Failures’
    White House: US Would Rejoin Iran Nuke Deal if Tehran Fully Complies With Agreement
    Zarif: Biden Has ‘Fleeting’ Window of Opportunity to Repair Four Decades of Failed US Iran Policy
    IAEA Confirms Iran Has Started Production of Uranium Metal
    Tags:
    Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Javad Zarif, European Union, Russia, US, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People watch Lunar New Year fireworks while wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as they wait to enter a temple in Taipei, Taiwan, 12 February 2021.
    Celebration of Lunar New Year Across the World
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse