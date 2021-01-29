US Demand for Iran to Reverse Its Nuclear Steps First 'Will Not Happen', Zarif Says

Earlier this week, Javad Zarif made it clear that Tehran will return to full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if the US lifts its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told reporters on Friday that the US demand for Tehran to reverse its nuclear steps first "is not practical" and "will not happen".

The remarks come after he accused the US of violating the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), "for no reason", urging Washington "to remedy its wrong".

"Why on earth should Iran—a country that stood firm and defeated 4 years of a brutal US economic terrorism imposed in violation of JCPOA & UNSC [United Nations Security Council] Resolution—show goodwill gesture first?", Zarif tweeted earlier this week.

The tweet came in response to a French presidential official reportedly claiming that Iran "must respect what they are no longer respecting" when it comes to the JCPOA.

This came as the top Iranian diplomat on Tuesday underscored that Tehran will resume full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if Washington lifts sanctions that currently hinder the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with foreign countries.

“The US should stop its sanctions pressure, there should be no obstacles on the way to our cooperation with other countries. If these problems are solved, then we will come back to comply fully with the JCPOA”, Zarif said at a press conference, held after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Tehran “will welcome the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] inspectors just as the protocol says” and that his country “will be ready to return to full compliance”.

“That is something that has been said by our leader, the supreme leader. If the United States remove sanctions we will come back to comply with the agreement in full”, the Iranian foreign minister added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW