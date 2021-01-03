Register
00:41 GMT04 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, missiles are fired in a Revolutionary Guard military exercise. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard fired a missile from a helicopter targeting the mock-up aircraft carrier in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to footage aired on state television on Tuesday. Iranian commandos also fast-roped down from a helicopter onto the replica in the footage from the exercise called Great Prophet 14. The drill appears aimed at threatening the U.S. amid tensions between Tehran and Washington.

    Biden's National Security Adviser Says Iran's Missile Program Must Be 'On the Table' in JCPOA Talks

    © AP Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    3011
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/04/1081640640_0:0:2001:1126_1200x675_80_0_0_a9027c1cb1bf67b1dcb5b7d94b5bf1d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202101031081640430-bidens-national-security-adviser-says-irans-missile-program-must-be-on-the-table-in-jcpoa-talks/

    In December 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the issue of Tehran's ballistic missile program is "non-negotiable", outlining that the US president-elect, Joe Biden, is "well aware of it".

    Speaking to CNN host Fareed Zakaria on Sunday, Biden's incoming national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that Tehran's ballistic missile program "has to be on the table" when it comes to negotiations regarding the possible US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or so-called Iran nuclear deal.

    "Our view is that ballistic missiles, and Iran's ballistic missiles has to be on the table as part of that follow-on negotiation", Sullivan told Zakaria, when asked what the Biden team will seek to achieve in nuclear talks with Iran. "We also believe that there can be conversations that go beyond just the permanent five members of the Security council... [], and that involve regional players as well. And that in that broader negotiation, we can ultimately secure limits on Iran's ballistic missile technology."

    Sullivan shared concerns that Iran is "closer to nuclear weapons than it was a year ago", noting that the 3 January, 2020, US assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) General Qasem Soleimani, did not make America safer and has not contributed to US interests in the Middle East.

    The incoming national security adviser's comments come not long after the Iranian president stressed that Iran's ballistic missile program is a "non-negotiable" issue.

    “The Americans were trying for months to add the missile issue (to the nuclear talks) and this was rejected. (President Donald) Trump was uninformed and did not know about the matter, but Mr. Biden is well aware of the details of the deal,” Rouhani said during a televised press conference in Tehran, cited by Reuters. “I have not heard Biden say that we have to reach another agreement in order to return to the nuclear deal, that is what Trump says."
    Iran's rail-based missile launch system. Screengrab of video.
    © Photo : Twitter / @Hajizadeh_org
    Iran's rail-based missile launch system. Screengrab of video.

    Iran has demanded that the US change its own policies, referring to the damage made to Tehran by US sanctions and Trump's 2018 unilateral exit from the JCPOA.

    Tehran also denounced Washington for attempts to lecture others on nuclear proliferation, pointing out that the US has "thousands of nuclear warheads, proliferated such weapons and the related know-how, used it against a non-nuclear-weapon state, and threatens others with the possible use of them".

    "Indeed, such a country is not even entitled to talk about non-proliferation concerns,” Iran's envoy, Gharib Abadi, told the International Atomic Agency’s board of governors in November, 2020, cited by Tasnim.

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony commemorating National Day of Nuclear Technology in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, April 9, 2019
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    ‘No Doubt’: Iran’s Rouhani Says US Will Rejoin 2015 Nuclear Deal, Lift Sanctions Under Biden
    As US President-elect Joe Biden has indicated that he will restart negotiations to return the US to the JCPOA nuclear deal with Tehran, Rouhani expressed confidence that Washington will return to the agreement, adding that the “three-year resistance of the Iranian nation will force the future US administration to succumb to the people and return to their commitments and break the sanctions.”

    In 2018, the US president withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement, alleging that Tehran had violated the terms and imposing harsh sanctions on the country. Trump's move to exit the US from the deal prompted Iran to step away from the JCPOA commitments that saw the Islamic republic reducing its nuclear capability.

    Tensions were further strained after the assassination of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, committed on a direct order by Trump one year ago. The general, accompanied by a deputy chairman of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed in Iraq, while leaving the Baghdad International Airport.

    Trump at the time claimed that Soleimani was "a monster" who was allegedly plotting "imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel", Tehran, however, remains outraged with the fatal drone strike that killed the IRGC general, calling it "an act of terror".

    Related:

    Iran's Rouhani Says 'Foolish' Assassination of Soleimani Has Helped Bring About End to Trumpism
    ‘No Doubt’: Iran’s Rouhani Says US Will Rejoin 2015 Nuclear Deal, Lift Sanctions Under Biden
    JCPOA No Longer Enough? Germany Seeking a New, Broader Nuke Deal With Iran
    Iran Tells IAEA It Plans to Push Uranium Enrichment Up to 20%, the Level Achieved Before JCPOA
    Tags:
    national security, Joe Biden, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), General Soleimani, Qasem Soleimani, iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People mourn by the grave of senior Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani, during the one year anniversary of his killing in a US attack, in his hometown of Kerman, Iran, 2 January 2021.
    Iran Commemorates Death Anniversary of General Qasem Soleimani
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse