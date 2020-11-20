Iran Envoy Says US Has No Right to Lecture Tehran on Proliferation, Given Its Massive Nuke Arsenal

Iran has publicly committed not to pursue nuclear weapons, or any other weapons of mass destruction, and completely dismantled its vast stocks of chemical weapons before signing the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997. The United States has the second-largest nuclear arsenal in the world, consisting of about 9,400 nuclear bombs and warheads.

The US is not in a position to express concerns about Iran’s nuclear non-proliferation, given that Washington itself has one of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world, and is the only nation in the world to have used it, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, has said.

“The US cannot be seen as honest in its claims about having non-proliferation concerns, when it has thousands of nuclear warheads, proliferated such weapons and the related know-how, used it against a non-nuclear-weapon state, and threatens others with the possible use of them. Indeed, such a country is not even entitled to talk about nonproliferation concerns,” Gharibabadi said, speaking to the International Atomic Agency’s board of governors, his remarks cited by Tasnim.

Pointing to the status of US ally Israel as the only country in the Middle East to have developed a nuclear arsenal while refusing to join the relevant international treaties, Gharibabadi accused Washington of hypocritically failing to confront Tel Aviv, as well as other regional allies, on their weapons of mass destruction research.

“How much is the US concerned about this threatening situation? If non-members are rewarded and being a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty is a disadvantage, it would send a diametrically different signal to its members. Likewise, how much is the US concerned about the standards of verification carried out by the [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] and the [United Arab Emirates], who officially still have SQPs,” or small quantities protocols on the limited amount of nuclear material they have.”

“If they are honest in their claims about the implementation of high verification standards by members of the [IAEA], how do they think about the implementation of such verification standards in other parts of the Middle East? How many times have they expressed concerns in this regard?” the diplomat asked.

If you want to pursue a nuclear weapon program, or you are seeking for an excuse to justify your lack of cooperation with the IAEA or your outdated safeguard system, at least have the courage to admit it and pay the price for it, don't blame your wrongdoings on others by lies.

Gharibabadi stressed that Iran “does not deem any value on unfounded and demagogic noises and claims by the US and Israeli regime” regarding claims of Iranian nuclear proliferation, and suggested that such claims’ “main purpose is to put pressure on and divert the agency and the member states to achieve their political interests.”

Gharibabadi’s comments follow a statement by the US delegation demanding that Iran be subjected to the ‘same high standards’ for non-proliferation verification as other NPT members.

Iran committed to reducing the scope of its nuclear activities under the landmark Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear treaty signed in 2015. Washington unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018, and slapped Iran with crushing sanctions. Iran accused the deal’s European members of failing to find an effective workaround to US sanctions pressure, and in 2019, reduced its commitment to the deal by increasing enrichment levels and stockpiles of enriched materials. Tehran maintains that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, and its uranium enrichment levels as reported by the IAEA remain far below the purity levels required to build a nuclear bomb.

On Wednesday, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi indicated that while Iran’s enrichment levels are above the limits set out by the JCPOA, the agency has not observed any “significant increase in volumes” of advanced centrifuges at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility.