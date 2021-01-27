Register
04:02 GMT27 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Incoming Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi reviews an honour guard during a handover ceremony where he replaces Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot, at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel January 15, 2019

    Head of IDF Announces Additional Military Plans Amid Concerns of Iran's Potential to Create Nukes

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    203
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1b/1081890798_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c5eaa69a310e4519bbeec02dc0a8abce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101271081890870-head-of-idf-announces-additional-military-plans-amid-concerns-of-irans-potential-to-create-nukes/

    Tel Aviv voiced concerns regarding the likely return by the United States and Iran to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), claiming that a return to an agreement which guarantees that Tehran will not make nukes would instead create the possibility of Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons.

    The head of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Aviv Kohavi, speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) think tank’s annual conference, announced that Israel is developing new military operations for the "next years", citing fears that Iran is developing a nuclear bomb.

    According to assertions claimed by the IDF chief, Tehran may be “months, maybe even weeks” from a nuclear bomb.

    “Iran can decide that it wants to advance to a bomb, either covertly or in a provocative way. In light of this basic analysis, I have ordered the IDF to prepare a number of operational plans, in addition to the existing ones. We are studying these plans and we will develop them over the next year,” Kohavi said.

    Kohavi stated that Tel Aviv will make a final decision on whether to implement new military plans.

    Earlier in January, Israeli media reported, citing Defense Minister Benny Gantz, that the IDF would create a "military option" against Iran in case of a nuclear escalation.

    Kohavi also suggested that a return by Iran to the JCPOA agreement - a treaty that specifically prevents Tehran from acquiring or developing a nuclear weapon - would instead see Iran get a nuclear weapon, even if the accord is "improved".

    "If the 2015 nuclear deal had been implemented, Iran eventually would have been able to construct a bomb, because the agreement did not include restrictions and oversight to prevent it", Kohavi claimed, declaring that, "anything similar to the current agreement or even an improved agreement would be unacceptable and should not be allowed."

    The 2015 JCPOA treaty, also known as nuclear deal with Iran, envisages Iran scaling down its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief. The former US president, Donald Trump, in 2018 unilaterally exited the deal, citing unproven allegations of violations commited by Tehran.

    ​Reports emerged earlier, suggesting that Tel Aviv has been attempting to have a say in potential nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, particularly revealing that Israel would provide a list of "preconditions" that must first be met to allow the US to rejoin the deal.

    According to the reports, Tel Aviv would specifically request that Tehran halt its uranium enrichment, end the production of advanced centrifuges, stop support for groups including Lebanon's Hezbollah (viewed by Israel as a terrorist group) and provide access to its nuclear program for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

    US President Joe Biden has mulled the possibility of Washington's return to the JCPOA as long as Iran sticks to the nuclear commitments. Biden's National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, also noted that Iran's ballistic missile program must be on the table for the US to return to JCPOA.

    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. Iran is lagging behind on equipping a bunker with machines enriching uranium to a grade that can be turned quickly to arm nuclear warheads and now says will produce less at the site than originally planned, diplomats tell The Associated Press.

    Tehran has demanded that American sanctions on the country be lifted prior to any new negotiation. The Islamic republic will also reportedly prepare a list of demands before a return to JCPOA can occur, particularly requiring that any disagreements on the accord be discussed "within the framework of the official negotiating committees".

    Tehran has also reportedly demanded that no additional members be added to the nuclear deal, and separate issues, such as missile programs or Iran's foreign activities are not negotiated under the terms of the JCPOA.

    Amid Israeli concerns that Iran could acquire nuclear weapons - even though the Islamic republic has repeatedly outlined that its nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful - Kohavi estimated Israel's strategic situation as being "on a trend of improvement".

    “But it can all change", IDF leader noted. "As much as we’ve had success, the enemy can also in the end have a success.”

    Related:

    IDF Claims Blast in Gaza That Injured Dozens Caused by ‘Storing Weapons in Residential Homes’
    IDF Reportedly Tasked With Creating ‘Military Option’ Against Iran in Case of Nuclear Escalation
    Video: Rocket Fired From Gaza Toward Israel, IDF Says
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), nuclear weapons, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), IDF, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Convair Model 118, a prototype of a flying car in flight, 1947.
    To the Skies and Beyond! Prototypes of Flying Cars and Taxi-Drones
    No Letting Go
    No Letting Go
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse