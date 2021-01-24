Videos: Anti-Government Protests Reportedly Continue in Tunisian Capital

There was a heavy police presence during Saturday's unauthorized rallies in Tunis. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of parliament; many of them were not wearing face masks, according to video footage released by radio Mosaique FM.
The protests in Tunisia come a decade after the Jasmine Revolution, which led to the ousting of long-time leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011.
Alleged videos of Saturday's protests were being shared online as the events unfolded.
#Tunisie 🇹🇳 - Des milliers de Tunisiens sont descendus dans la rue le 4 ème jour des manifestations anti-police. De nombreuses petites villes ont participé, y compris Ettadhamen, où les jeunes ont repoussé la police avec des feux d'artifice.— ⓃⒺⓌⓈ—ⒾⓃⓉ·۰•●🌐 (@NewsInt_) January 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/L1AsUVwstq
#Tunisie 🇹🇳 - Les manifestations en Tunisie contre le gouvernement au sujet de la détérioration de la situation économique se poursuivent, notamment des affrontements avec les forces de sécurité dans la capitale aujourd'huipic.twitter.com/JIzuxUHqSn— ⓃⒺⓌⓈ—ⒾⓃⓉ·۰•●🌐 (@NewsInt_) January 23, 2021
Chile, Frankreich, Tunesien. Egal wo auf der Welt, die Regierungen investieren ihr Geld in neue teure Fahrzeuge zur Unterdrückung von Demonstrationen.#PPLSecuriteGlobale #StopLoiSecuriteGlobale #chiledespertó #Tunisie #Tunisiapic.twitter.com/V1aQ3YOXtQ— BlxckMosquito (@BlxckMosquito) January 17, 2021
Last weekend, Tunisian police detained more than 870 protesters amid demonstrations in over 15 cities. Police reportedly used tear gas to disperse protesters in Tunis earlier this month.
According to Tunisian media reports, most of the protesters are young people who have been blocking traffic, using fireworks against police and burning tires and trash cans.
All comments
Show new comments (0)