Register
08:12 GMT14 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 23, 2020 shows a general view of Cairo's Tahrir Square (R to L) on February 18, 2011 as it is filled with protesters celebrating the ouster of former president Hosni Mubarak a week after the massive protests against him, which had erupted after a revolt toppled Tunisia's ruler in what becomes known as the Arab Spring; and the same view almost ten years later on November 11, 2020

    Decade After Arab Spring, Tunisia Still Hopes for Better Future

    © AFP 2020 / KHALED DESOUKI
    Africa
    Get short URL
    by
    0 22
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0e/1081450167_0:144:2948:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_15d178c1171f21c34ffcf04875bf3c0e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/africa/202012141081449981-decade-after-arab-spring-tunisia-still-hopes-for-better-future/

    The Tunisian revolution that ignited the Middle East didn't reach its goals, believes a journalist who took an active part in those protests. Now he warns the situation is still fragile and might spiral out of control if reforms are not implemented.

    Zied El-Heni, a Tunisian journalist, will never forget that day in December, when Mohamed Bouazizi, a local street vendor who was repeatedly harassed by the police set himself on fire, sparking mass demonstrations across the country which paved the way for a phenomenon that would later be known as the Arab Spring.

    Back then, El-Heni was working as an editor for Al-Sahafa, one of Tunisia's government newspapers, but, as with other news outlets, his company was barred from reporting on what was really going on.

    However, he found a way. "At that time, I was a leading member of the executive office of the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists and a freelance blogger, and that gave me a lot of opportunities to report on the events," he recalls.

    Down with the Regime

    And the thing is that there was an abundance of those events to report on. Bouazizi's self-immolation sparked protests in the remote Sidi Bouzid governorate in central Tunisia, but soon enough, those mass demonstrations spread throughout the rest of the country, with people taking to the streets to demand jobs, better living conditions, and freedom.

    The government was reluctant to concede, something that only ignited bigger protests and clashes with the security forces.

    El-Heni was there to report on the situation, publishing detailed articles on his blog and staging protests against the government measures and decision to bar journalists from doing their job of reporting the truth.

    In mid-January, together with other journalists, who were equally frustrated with the situation, El-Heni led a general strike and continued to participate in mass demonstrations that called on then-president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali to relinquish power, a demand that came to fruition on 14 January, when he finally decided to step down, fleeing to Saudi Arabia with his family.

    Defeated Expectations 

    That resignation gave a ray of hope to the masses. The interim government that took office shortly after his decision to leave expressed its intention to move toward reforms; it recognised new political parties and dissolved the one that was loyal to the former president.

    But progress was hampered after the 2011 parliamentary elections, when Ennahda, an Islamist party that secured 90 out of the 217 seats in the country's parliament, formed a government together with two secular parties.

    From that point on, the country has seen multiple protests in favour and against a more conservative religious government. A year later, tensions mounted again following the assassination of two secular politicians, with some protesters pinning the blame for their murder on Ennahda and their loyalists.

    Seculars used the momentum to square the accounts with Islamists at the polling stations and in yet another parliamentarian vote, they secured more seats. But even though their gains were relatively impressive, the government failed to address the burning issues that the revolution was determined to raise.

    "It is true that the revolution ousted Ben Ali, but it did not achieve its goals. Even its only gain, which was freedom, often turned into anarchy that revealed the true and profound diseases of our society," explains the journalist.

    However, these were not post-revolution Tunisia's only problems. These have only worsened with time.

    People wave national flags during demonstrations on the seventh anniversary of the toppling of president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, in Tunis, Tunisia January 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Zoubeir Souissi
    Arab Spring, 7 Years On: Tunisia Engulfed by Protests on Revolt Anniversary (VIDEO)
    Real GDP growth slowed to 1.5 percent in 2019, following two years of rebounds. General unemployment now exceeds 15 percent, whereas rates among the younger generation peaked at 34 percent in the same year. Poverty has also become an issue: 28.4 percent of the nation lives in poverty, significantly in excess of the 20.5 percent rate recorded in 2010.

    The new governments that came and went after the revolution also struggled to handle the security issue. Hundreds of Tunisians left the country to join the fighters of Daesh in Iraq and Syria. Some of them came back, posing a threat to Tunisia's stability.

    "This is the reason why many Tunisians are now nostalgic for the era of President Ben Ali, especially now, when the economic situation has deteriorated following the ongoing corruption, reliance on foreign aid, the raging coronavirus and the acute situation in Libya that impacts our economy." 

    Nevertheless, despite the difficult situation, El-Heni still hopes that Tunisia will sooner or later see better days and will pave its way for democracy. 

    "Right now the country is not ready for democracy and it will take us some time until we regain the prestige that we enjoyed in the past. But for us to get there, we need to complete the building of the suspended constitutional institutions and hold elections on the basis of our new law. If these changes are not implemented, Tunisia is likely to see more war and the collapse of the state."
    Tags:
    future, clashes, unrest, Arab Spring, Arab Spring, revolution, Tunisia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year Later After The Coronavirus Outbreak
    Patient Zero: Wuhan One Year After Coronavirus Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse