Register
00:04 GMT12 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This image taken with a slow shutter speed on Oct. 2, 2019, and provided by the U.S. Air Force shows an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile test launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Pentagon has raised to $95.8 billion the estimated cost of fielding a new fleet of land-based nuclear missiles to replace the Minuteman 3

    Kissinger Reportedly Claims Return to JCPOA Would 'Bring Nuclear Weapons All Over Middle East'

    © AP Photo / J.T. Armstrong
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081734940_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_43143c3c0dcbe962be4187d973ec797e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202101111081734978-kissinger-reportedly-claims-return-to-jcpoa-would-bring-nuclear-weapons-all-over-middle-east/

    In 2015, when the so-called Iranian nuclear deal was under negotiation, Nixon-era US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was reluctant to meet it with enthusiasm, suggesting that the talks intended to "prevent an Iranian capability to develop a nuclear arsenal" had ended with "an agreement that conceded this very capability".

    Henry Kissinger, who served as US Secretary of State under former US President Richard Nixon from 1973 to 1977, during Monday's Jewish People Policy Institute online conference shared his concern that a possible American return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) could spark a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

    “I don’t believe that the spirit [of the Iran deal], with a time limit and so many escape clauses, will do anything other than bring nuclear weapons all over the Middle East and therefore create a situation of latent tension that sooner or later will break out", Kissinger said, arguing that Iranian leaders “don’t seem to find it possible to give up this combination of Islamist imperialism and threat".

    He added, however, that he "did not say we shouldn't talk to them".

    Speaking about possibilities opening up for the incoming Biden administration relating to the recently negotiated Abraham Accords - an agreement under which several Arab countries normalized ties with Israel - Kissinger said that the accords “opened a window of opportunity for a new Middle East."

    “Arab countries understood that they could not survive in constant tension with parts of the West and with Israel, so they decided they had to take care of themselves", Kissinger said, adding that "we should not give up on what has recently been achieved in these agreements between the Arab world and the Israeli world. I would tell the incoming administration that we are on a good course.”

    Biden, who is set to become the US President on 20 January, has voiced intention to return to negotiations regarding the nuclear deal with Iran - an agreement that the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, unilaterally exited in 2018, claiming violations by Tehran.

    The incoming Democratic president outlined that his administration would "tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program".

    Trump's 2018 exit from the 2015 JCPOA prompted Tehran to step away from its own nuclear commitments. While Iran has continued to call for a return to the nuclear deal and a lifting of sanctions imposed on the country amid a US "maximum pressure" campaign, its initiative appeared to be ignored.

    As Tehran reduced nuclear commitments, Iranian legislators passed a bill to activate the country's nuclear program on 1 December, approving it several days later. The new legislation envisaged an increase of enrichment levels to 20 percent and the use of 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 advanced IR-6 versions, with the outlook to increase their number to 1,000 by the year-end.

    In January, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered a new 20 percent uranium enrichment, with the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, signalling that Tehran may be ready to raise purity levels beyong the 20-percent threshold in the immediate future.

    On Sunday, Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, demanded that the US lift its harsh economic sanctions imposed on Tehran after Trump's exit from the JCPOA, noting that Iran is in no rush for Washington to rejoin the nuclear deal.

    Related:

    Iran to Expel UN Nuclear Inspectors Unless US Sanctions are Lifted in February, MP Says
    Gorbachev Says Moscow Should Ask Biden to Reiterate Commitment Against Nuclear War
    UN Nuclear Chief Calls for Swift Revival of Iran Deal
    Tags:
    Middle East, Joe Biden, Iran, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Henry Kissinger, Kissinger, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The US Capitol building is seen through newly erected fencing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 10 January 2021.
    Security Measures in Washington Following Capitol Hill Chaos
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse