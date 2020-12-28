Register
20:37 GMT28 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lebanese and Palestinians students, burn a picture of U S. President Donald Trump, an American flag and an Israeli flag, as they take part in a protest at the Lebanese University, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, against U.S. President Donald Trump's decisions to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    Iran's Envoy to Egypt Claims US and Israel Seek to Sow Division in Arab World

    © AP Photo / Mohammed Zaatari
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    2120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080426896_0:126:3072:1854_1200x675_80_0_0_a1ee475c8de3302d710c5a185e172a55.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202012281081591443-irans-envoy-to-egypt-claims-us-and-israel-seek-to-sow-division-in-arab-world/

    His statement comes in light of an Egyptian diplomat claiming in an interview that Iran and Israel are the greatest enemies to the Arab world. The comment also follows a series of normalisations of ties between Arab countries and Israel under US mediation.

    The head of Iran's Interests Section in Egypt, Nasser Kan’ani, cautioned Arab states from falling into a policy trap purportedly promoted by the US and Israel and seeking to sow division between Arab states and Iran.

    Kan’ani noted that Iran and the Arab world have a long history of social and cultural exchange, and stressed that Tehran has been actively supporting regional cooperation with its neighbours.  

    "The interests of Iran and the Arab world would not be fulfilled with such confrontation", the Iranian diplomat pointed out.

    The Iranian diplomatic official claimed that Tel Aviv, which he accused of being responsible for dividing Arabs and Iranians, was founded on the grounds of "hostility" towards the Arab world and called on other states not to regard Israel as a friend.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in Jerusalem, December 22, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Netanyahu Hints 'a Lot More' Arab States to Normalise Ties With Israel 'Sooner Than People Expect'

    Nasser Kan’ani's statements come in the wake of claims by Egyptian diplomat Mostafa el Feki in a recent interview that Iran and Israel are the main enemies of the Arab world.

    Four Arab states recently announced the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel – Bahrain, the UAE, Morocco and Sudan. They join Egypt and Jordan in this capacity, which have long-established ties with Tel Aviv.

    Related:

    Iran's President Accuses Israel of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist to Provoke War in Region
    Media Claim Nuclear Scientist's Killing Part of US-Israel Plan to Thwart Biden's Iran Reengagement
    Iran Consistently Making Israel a Scapegoat, Ambassador to Russia Says
    Iran Warns Israel Against Crossing Red Line Amid Reports of Sub Deployment to Persian Gulf
    Tags:
    Egypt, Iran, Arab world, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Argentina's head coach Diego Maradona before a 2010 FIFA World Cup group match against Nigeria.
    Losses of the Year: Famous People Who Died in 2020
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse