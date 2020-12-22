Tunisian Foreign Ministry Denies Plans to Establish Diplomatic Relations With Israel

The ministry's statement came in response to a number of media reports alleging that Tunisia and Israel were soon to announce a peace deal.
"Tunisia reaffirms that it is not going to participate in any initiatives infringing upon the lawful rights of the Palestinian people and that it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with the occupational regime while the latter continues its policies violating international law and resolutions," the statement read.
The ministry conveyed Tunisia's respect of the sovereign right of other countries to decide for themselves on their dealings with Israel but stressed that regional peace would not be possible without resolving the Palestinian issue and ending the occupation of Palestinian territory.
On December 10, Morocco became the fourth Arab country in four months to normalize relations with Israel, following Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan. All of these deals were brokered by the US. All of them triggered an outcry in Palestine and among the Arab states that have taken a more uncompromising stance on the 1967 Khartoum Resolutions on maintaining a collective boycott of Israel until the Palestinian issue is resolved.
