Video: Eurofighter Typhoons Take Part in Qatar National Day Flyby

The Qatari Armed Forces demonstrated an airshow performed by Qatari military combat aircraft, including jet fighters, attack helicopters and warplanes. Typhoon fighter jets also participated in the 2020 National Day Parade. The vehicles were flown by pilots of the UK Royal Air Force and the Qatar Emiri Air Force.
The official account of the 12 Squadron, joint RAF/Qatari Emiri Air Force unit, shared in a Twitter video and in photos the celebratory flight.
We had the honour of joining the #QatarNationalDay flypast ✈️ earlier today.— 12 Squadron (@12Sqn) December 18, 2020
Our @Eurofighter Typhoons were flown by both @RoyalAirForce 🇬🇧 & Qatar Emiri Air Force 🇶🇦 pilots in what was an immensely proud moment for the Joint Squadron!
Take a look at our view!👇 pic.twitter.com/qIbtSUoyGk
Today's #QatarNationalDay has been a real privilege to be a part of! Here are a few photos from the ground! 📸— 12 Squadron (@12Sqn) December 18, 2020
What do you want to know about the joint RAF 🇬🇧 Qatari 🇶🇦 Squadron?
Any questions about Exercise #EpicSkies IV?
❓👇 pic.twitter.com/mg1at7bgX4
On 29 November, six twin-engine multirole Eurofighter Typhoons participated in the two-week Epic Skies IV exercise in Doha. A first for Qatar, British pilots jointed the training squadron.
December 18, 1878, is recognized as the day of Qatar’s independence. The annual celebration was established by a decree of the Emir of Qatar and his heir on June 21, 2007.
All comments
Show new comments (0)