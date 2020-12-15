'Obsessed' Family's Massive Christmas Light Display Used as Landmark by RAF Fighter Jets

Each year, a family in the United Kingdom puts on a dazzling Christmas lights arrangement on their house to raise money for a children's charity. The display is so large that Royal Air Force fighter jets can spot it from the sky.

Jeremy and Mandy Voakes spend six months each year putting together and then removing 150,000 light bulbs - requiring 16,000 watts of power - on their house in Morecambe.

The decorations, which include a nativity scene and Santa Claus - and this year will involve a rainbow tribute to National Health Service - are used by British fighter pilots as a local landmark on the Cumbria coast, the Sunday Times reported.

"It's 2020, and we are back!” the couple said on their fundraising page for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

​They wrote that after "a year off, we are back with even more lights and more hope than ever that we can raise money for the NSPCC – as we all know, charities need our help more than ever during the current times"

“We hope you enjoy our new rainbow addition to say an extra special thank you to all keyworkers. We would love to see you all visiting and enjoying the lights for yourself – social distanced, of course".

​"I probably am obsessed", Mr Voakes said.

In the past 20 years, the couple have helped by raising £20,000 for the NSPCC, and this year have accumulated £1,648 for the charity with the hope of reaching £4,000 in total.