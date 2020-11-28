UK's Typhoon Jets Scrambled to Intercept Two Russian Tu-142 Over North Sea, RAF Says

RAF's Typhoon jets scrambled from Lossiemouth on Saturday to intercept two Russian Tu-142 operating over the North Sea near the UK's airspace. The Typhoons were escorted by an RAF Voyager tanker aircraft to provide air-to-air refuelling.
The RAF noted that it was critically important to "carefully monitor" Russian aircraft when flying close to UK airspace.
"To deter this provocative activity and mitigate the risks associated with Russian military aircraft flying in this busy international airspace, RAF Typhoons shadowed the two Russian Bears and closely monitored their movements", the RAF said in a press release.
RAF Typhoon fast jets were scrambled from @RAFLossiemouth this morning to intercept Russian military aircraft operating over the North Sea near UK airspace.— Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) November 28, 2020
Full story: https://t.co/Ge48jnGHj2 pic.twitter.com/uJCa9A2rqC
At the same time, the Russian military regularly registers foreign reconnaissance flights, namely that of the US and NATO states, close to its border over the Baltic and Black seas. Just earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry's National Defence Control Centre said that Russian fighter jet Su-27 was scrambled to intercept a reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force over the Black Sea.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, such actions could potentially escalate tensions between the states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)