Netanyahu to Pay 1st Official Visit to UAE on Dec 23 After Normalization Deal, Report Says

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) – Israeli Prime Minister will pay his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates following the normalization of ties between the two countries on December 23, the day that the deadline for the state budget approval expires, pushing Israel toward the fourth election in two years, the Haaretz newspaper reported on Thursday.

In late November, Israeli media reported that Netanyahu’s office was working on a visit to the UAE and Bahrain after the holiday of Hanukkah, which runs this year from December 10-18.

According to a prominent official of the prime minister's office, Netanyahu’s trip was postponed only due to security concerns, per a request from the country's internal security agency Shin Bet, Haaretz reported.

If the national budget, which has been so far the key dispute between Netanyahu-led ruling party Likud and the Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) alliance headed by Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, is not approved by December 23, the parliament – Knesset – will be dissolved automatically.

Earlier in December, Gantz held a meeting with Finance Minister Israel Katz to discuss the matter in an attempt to avoid another round of elections, but the talks reportedly ended without any tangible results. Gantz’s faction favors a biannual budget for 2020 and 2021, while Likud insists on an annual budget for 2020.

On Tuesday, veteran Likud member Gideon Saar announced his exit from the party, as he plans to establish a new faction ahead of a possible election campaign, saying that it "will run against Netanyahu for the premiership, with the intention of replacing him."

The current coalition government was sworn in May, ending the longest political deadlock in Israel’s history, leading to three inconclusive elections in less than a year. Under the deal, Netanyahu is set to lead the unity government for 18 months before handing the office over to Gantz in November 2021.

While Israel has been trying to tackle its internal political issues, an international arena has become the central room for maneuver, as Israel has set course for building relations with Arab countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, which signed an agreement to normalize ties with the Jewish state on September 15 under the active mediation of the United States.