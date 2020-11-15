Register
14:06 GMT15 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A new hydrogen fuel cell truck made by Hyundai is pictured ahead of a media presentation for the zero-emission transport of goods at the Verkehrshaus Luzern in Luzern, Switzerland. File photo

    Energy U-Turn: Will Saudi Arabia Go Green?

    © REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0f/1081173051_0:0:2985:1679_1200x675_80_0_0_84ce2b96679b995ee0168069e700d8ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202011151081173294-energy-u-turn-will-saudi-arabia-go-green/

    In early July, the US gas giant Air Products & Chemicals unveiled a plan to build a green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia, in what is being touted as the world's largest project in the field so far.

    An array of Saudi Arabian plants are considering the use of environmentally friendly green hydrogen, seen as "the next big thing in energy", the US online magazine Yale Environment 360 (Yale E360) reports.

    Green hydrogen is produced through a chemical process known as electrolysis, in which machines split water into hydrogen and oxygen, with no other by-products, including carbon dioxide, emitted into the atmosphere.

    Yale E360 recalled that this past summer, the US industrial gas giant Air Products & Chemicals, had announced plans to construct a green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia. The latter is expected to be powered by 4 gigawatts of wind and solar power.

    The $5 billion project is due to be jointly owned by Air Products, as well as Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Neom, a new mega-city planned near the kingdom's borders with Egypt and Jordan.

    The news outlet cited Thomas Koch Blank, leader of the Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Institute's Breakthrough Technology Programme, as saying that "Saudi Arabia has ridiculously low-cost renewable power".

    "The sun is shining pretty reliably every day and the wind is blowing pretty reliably every night. It's hard to beat", he added.

    Blank pointed out that aside from Saudi Arabia, some other Middle Eastern countries, as well as those in Europe and Asia have started "embracing" the production of green hydrogen, which he said is "really good news".

    "Green hydrogen has high potential to address many of the things that keep people awake at night because the climate change problem seems unsolvable", the researcher underscored.

    He was echoed by Rachel Fakhry, an energy analyst for the New York-based non-profit organisation Natural Resources Defence Council, who was cited by Yale E360 as saying that using green hydrogen in energy-intensive industries like concrete and steel manufacturing, as well as parts of the transportation sector is "very promising".

    "The last 15% of the economy is hard to clean up – aviation, shipping, manufacturing, long-distance trucking. Green hydrogen can do that", Fakhry insisted.

    The remarks come amid skeptics talking about the high cost to produce the new fuel and the fact that green hydrogen is hard to store and transport without a pipeline.

    FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, oil derricks are busy pumping as the moon rises near the La Paloma Generating Station in McKittrick, Calif. The U.S. is on pace to leapfrog both Saudi Arabia and Russia as the world’s biggest oil producer
    © AP Photo / Gary Kazanjian
    OPEC+ Oil Ministers to Discuss Oil Cuts on Monday Amid Looming Second Wave of COVID-19
    As for Saudi Arabia, the construction of the green hydrogen producing plant in Neom is being touted there as part of Riyadh's drive to turn the kingdom into an important global centre for renewable energy.

    Neom CEO Nadhmi Al Nasr said in a statement earlier this year that "this is a pivotal moment for the development of Neom and a key element in Saudi [Arabia's] Vision 2030, contributing to the kingdom's clean energy and circular carbon economy strategy".

    The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a report last month that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had sparked the biggest economic downturn in the global oil and gas sector "in living memory".

    According to the document, oil prices could fall from 31.5 percent to 27.5 percent from 2019 to 2045, respectively, and would peak by the end of the deisgnated period.

    Related:

    Daimler Reaches $1.5Bln Settlement With US Over Emissions Cheating - Justice Dept.
    As European Parliament Orders Cut in Maritime Emissions, Are Eco-Ships the Answer?
    UK Launches 1st Hydrogen-Powered Train as 'Big Step' to Cut Carbon Emissions - Photo, Video
    Tags:
    emissions, oxygen, plan, project, US, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    Russian-Style Windsurfing in Freezing Cold Siberia
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse