Death Toll From Earthquake in Western Turkey Rises to 28

"We have 28 deceased, 243 people are receiving hospital treatment, seven are in intensive care, three of them are in critical condition", the minister said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, the reported death toll stood at 26, while 883 were reported injured due to the disaster. There have also been reports of around 400 aftershocks, with the most powerful of them reaching a magnitude of 5.0, according to official reports from the emergency services.
On Friday, the 6.6 earthquakes took place in western Turkey, with its epicentre located in the Aegean Sea near the city of Seferihisar in the Izmir province. The earthquake also affected nearby Greek islands, including Samos, where two people died and 20 were injured. Greek seismologists estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 6.9.
All comments
Show new comments (0)