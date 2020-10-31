Rescue Efforts Underway in Earthquake-Hit Turkey - Video

Rescue efforts continue in Turkey as the country's Aegean coast was hit by a devastating earthquake on Friday that led to at least 25 fatalities and over 800 injured, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, known as AFAD.
Rescue teams on Saturday are plowing through concrete blocks and the debris of collapsed buildings in search of survivors. According to Turkish authorities, an estimated 100 people have been rescued so far.
The earthquake jolted Turkey and Greece on Friday, leading to the destruction of multiple buildings in Turkey's third largest city, Izmir, and causing a small tsunami in the district of Seferihisar and on Samos. The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far away as Athens and Bulgaria. It was followed by several aftershocks.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.
All comments
Show new comments (0)