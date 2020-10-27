French President Emmanuel Macron Depicted as 'Parisian Devil' in Iranian Cartoon - Photo

Iran's Watane Emrooz (Homeland Today), an ultra-conservative Persian language newspaper, has published a caricature of French President Emmanuel Macron after his statement about the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad.
The French President is depicted as a person with a red face and pointed ears, with a signature reading the "Parisian Iblis (devil)".
#Macron 's caricature on a full first page of one of the Iran's daily news paper, Vatane Emrouz (homeland today), titled : The Devil Of Paris. pic.twitter.com/VIXAu7BAxC— H. Ansari 🇮🇷 (@HosseinAnsari) October 27, 2020
All France was shocked this month when the teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris by an 18-year-old of Chechen descent after Paty showed a bunch of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils during a history lesson.
After the murder, Macron unveiled the so-called "enlightened Islam" initiative — legislation that will ensure the pre-eminence of republican values and establish control over funding which French mosques can receive from abroad.
