Berlin Slams Erdogan’s Claim Macron Needs 'Mental Checks' Over Treatment of Muslims as 'New Low'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier lashed out at his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, commenting on his policies toward Muslims and saying that the French president should have "mental checks".

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday condemned recent remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his French counterpart, describing them as a "new low."

On Sunday, EU Commission President Josep Borrell tweeted that the Turkish president's statements regarding French President Emmanuel Macron are unacceptable.

Following Erdogan's remarks, Paris recalled its ambassador to Turkey.

Murder of Samuel Paty

All France was shattered this month when the teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded on the outskirts of Paris by an 18-year-old of Chechen descent after Paty showed a bunch of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad to his pupils during a history lesson.

The suspect was shot dead by police officers that same day. An investigation into the brutal murder is underway.

In the wake of the killing, which Macron dubbed a "terrorist attack", the French government spearheaded a string of steps to be taken to root out the Islamist threat, including the tightening of security in schools.