Berlin Slams Erdogan’s Claim Macron Needs 'Mental Checks' Over Treatment of Muslims as 'New Low'

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Monday condemned recent remarks made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his French counterpart, describing them as a "new low."
On Sunday, EU Commission President Josep Borrell tweeted that the Turkish president's statements regarding French President Emmanuel Macron are unacceptable.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier lashed out at his French counterpart commenting on his policies toward Muslims and saying that Emmanuel Macron should have "mental checks".
Following Erdogan's remarks, Paris recalled its ambassador to Turkey.
Murder of Samuel Paty
The suspect was shot dead by police officers that same day. An investigation into the brutal murder is underway.
In the wake of the killing, which Macron dubbed a "terrorist attack", the French government spearheaded a string of steps to be taken to root out the Islamist threat, including the tightening of security in schools.
