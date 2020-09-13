Register
05:36 GMT13 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2013 file photo, the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, known by the Jews as the Temple Mount, is seen in Jerusalem's Old City. 2014 was supposed to be a record-breaking year for tourist visits to Israel. But all that changed when this summer’s 50-day war between Israel and Hamas prompted jittery travelers to cancel trips en masse. Merchants in Jerusalem’s Old City say the feel the sting. The area’s cobblestone streets are typically chock full of tourists visiting the holy sites within the storied walls. But they've been eerily empty over the summer.

    Bahrain Jumps on the UAE-Israeli Deal's Bandwagon While Saudis Still Testing Waters, Observers Say

    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107887/44/1078874493_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ebc34a612871e68defc4caa115df5ada.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202009131080441716-bahrain-jumps-on-the-uae-israeli-deals-bandwagon-while-saudis-still-testing-waters-observers-say/

    On 11 September, the Kingdom of Bahrain has reportedly agreed to a peace deal with Israel, becoming the fourth Arab country to formally recognise the Jewish state and the second in the last 30 days. International observers have discussed the new announcement as well as its potential impact on the 2020 presidential race in the US.

    A joint statement by the US, Israel and Bahrain hailed the development as highly positive, while Palestinian Arabs, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Turkey condemned the agreement, reiterating that the Gulf nations' reconciliation with the Jewish state is upending the Palestinian cause. Earlier, on 13 August, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced its willingness to officially normalise relations with Israel. US President Donald Trump, who claims to have brokered both deals, earlier dropped a hint that, after the "ice has been broken", more Arab and Muslim countries would follow Abu-Dhabi's suit. The UAE-Israel signing ceremony is expected to take place on 15 September at the White House.

    Bahrain's Move 'Hugely Important' Though 'Unsurprising'

    "Bahrain agreeing to a peace agreement with Israel is hugely important", said Daniel Pipes, an American historian, writer, and commentator. "It means that the UAE is not isolated but part of a larger movement".

    Bahrain's decision to follow in the UAE's footsteps is not a bolt from the blue, noted Professor Gabriel Ben-Dor, head of national security studies at the University of Haifa, in Israel.

    "It’s been in the air for quite some time", Ben-Dor noted. "There have been many rumors that this was coming. You could see Bahrain supporting Trump’s Deal of the Century as well".

    Bahrain, along with Egypt and Oman, praised the UAE decision to ink a peace agreement with Israel. Speculation has been floating since then that Bahrain and Oman would do the same in the near future.

    However, in February 2019, Oman's Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Yusuf bin Alawi, made it clear that the Gulf country would not normalise relations with the Jewish state until the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state. Alawi's statement came on the heels of a historic meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Omani leader Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

    "I also think that Bahrain serves as a proxy for Saudi Arabia", suggested Ben-Dor. "The Saudis are testing the waters and they are waiting to see the reactions in the Arab world and the Muslim world before they take the big slip themselves, something that they are considering at the present time".

    Riyadh, regarded by many as a "key backer" of Bahrain, still remains "noticeably silent" on the normalisation deals, remarked The Times of Israel, adding that "the tiny Gulf state is not likely to have moved forward with normalization without approval from Riyadh".

    Saudi Arabia has also abstained from making any comment about the UAE decision to formally recognise Israel a month ago.

    How Will Trump's Middle Eastern Deals Affect the 2020 Race?

    The announcement of two breakthrough peace deals has coincided with the final phase of the 2020 presidential run. With Trump still trailing his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, in US nationwide polls, one might ask whether the recent developments in the Middle East could tip the balance in the incumbent's favour.

    "I really doubt that this move will affect the election race in the US", deemed Pipes, adding that "those Americans who appreciate this news are not that numerous and likely voting for Trump already".

    The Republican base in the US includes a large number of Evangelical Christians who are strong supporters of Israel and undoubtedly those m,ost pointedly addressed in the recent initiatives by the Trump administration, suggested Ben-Dor.

    "Trump is looking for any achievement that he can wave in front of the voting public in the US", said the professor. "Having all the problems that he had with coronavirus and riots in the big cities, he’s looking for something good and spectacular which he can present as a success".

    Earlier this week, the US president was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian parliamentarian and member of conservative Progress Party, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, over the UAE-Israeli reconciliation. According to the Norwegian MP, Trump deserves the prize for his effort toward solving the longstanding conflict between the Jewish state and the Arab and Muslim worlds.

    On Wednesday, the White House released a statement lauding Trump's nomination, emphasising the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE as "the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in more than a quarter of a century".

    Related:

    Palestine, Iran Denounce Bahrain's Recognition of Israel as 'Betrayal' of Palestinians
    Series of National Interests and Fear of Iran - That's What Pushed Bahrain Into the Arms of Israel
    Does Trump Deserve a Nobel Peace Prize Over UAE-Israel Deal & Will He Get the Award?
    Tags:
    peace deal, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 September
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse