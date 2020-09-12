Saudi Coalition Reportedly Attacks Two Houthi Military Targets in Sanaa

Saudi-led coalition attacked two Houthi military targets in Yemen's capital city of Sanaa, Reuters reported, citing city residents and Yemeni army spokesman Waddah Al-Debeish.
According to the report, the coalition launched nine air strikes on a military engineering camp and the headquarters of the national security apparatus.
The target was reportedly a meeting of some high-level Houthi leaders at the camp, Reuters said.
The reported attack comes amid continuous conflict between Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis, with the coalition intercepting drones launched by the Houthis, and the latter recently targetting Abha international airport in Saudi Arabia.
The armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels has been ongoing in Yemen for around 5 years. Saudi-led alliance has been conducting air, land and sea operations agaisnt the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
