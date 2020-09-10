Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts Houthi Drone Targeting Najran City - SPA

A Saudi-led coalition spokesman, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, said in a Thursday statement that coalition forces had intercepted an explosive drone launched by the armed Houthi opposition faction toward the Saudi city of Najran, the state-run agency SPA reported.
The intercept marks one of the dozens of incidents reported in recent weeks, with the latest occurring on Tuesday night, when the coalition reportedly shot down an explosives-laden drone launched from Houthi territory in Yemen.
Earlier, the Houthis said that they had targeted Riyadh's international Abha airport with a "number of drones". According to a statement made by a military spokesman for the 'Ansaru Allah' group, Houthi Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the attack disrupted the airport for several hours.
The incidents occur as an armed conflict between the government forces and the armed Houthi political opposition faction continues in Yemen. The coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, routinely conducts airstrikes against Houthi positions at the request of Yemen's president-in-exile, Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, beginning in March 2015.
