Yemen's Houthis Say Targeted Saudi Arabia Abha Airport With 'Number of Drones'

Yemeni military spokesperson, General Yahya Sarie, released a statement Tuesday, saying that the Houthis targeted Saudi Arabia's Abha International Airport "at dawn today with a number of Samad 3 drones", noting that the hit was accurate.
"This targeting comes within the framework of the natural response to a continuous escalation of the forces of aggression and their continued siege of the great Yemeni people", Sarie tweeted. "And our operations will continue as long as the aggression and blockade continues".
According to the statement, the drone attack led to the airport's disruption for several hours.
بفضل الله وتأييده سلاح الجو المسير يستهدف مطار ابها الدولي فجر اليوم بعدد من طائرات صماد 3 المسيره وكانت الاصابة دقيقة .— العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) September 8, 2020
يأتي هذا الاستهداف في اطار الرد الطبيعي على التصعيد المتواصل لقوى العدوان وحصارهم المستمر للشعب اليمني العظيم
وعملياتنا مستمره طالما استمر العدوان والحصار.
Earlier in the month, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed several Houthi drones fired towards its territory, according to state media.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and the Houthi rebels for several years, with Saudi-led coalition carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi's request since March 2015.
