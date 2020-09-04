Saudi-Led Coalition Thwarts Explosive-Laden Drone Launched From Yemen - Report

The Saudi-led coalition has intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Houthis towards the Kingdom, the state news agency said on Friday.
On Tuesday, the coalition's joint forces should down another explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthis in the direction of Saudi Arabia, the coalition's spokesman, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said. According to him, the attack targeted civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for several years now. The Arab alliance, led by Saudi Arabia, has been launching air raids against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
