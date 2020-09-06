Saudi-Led Coalition Intercepts and Destroys Explosive-Laden Drone in Yemeni Airspace, Reports Say

The Saudi-led coalition has thwarted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone in Yemeni airspace launched towards the Kingdom, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
The attack was committed by Houthi rebels, the coalition said in a statement, targeting civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia.
Several explosive-laden drones have been launched towards the Saudi territory this week, all of which were intercepted by the coalition. On Monday, the coalition's naval forces destroyed a remotely-operated boat bomb in the southern waters of the Red Sea.
accoding to media reports, the Houthis launched 23 drones in August only that were reportedly used to locate positions of the Yemeni Armed Forces.
The Saudi-led Arab alliance has been conducting operations against the rebel Houthi movement in Yemen since March 2015. As of today, the rebels control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
