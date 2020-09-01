Protesters Gather in Beirut as Macron Revisits Lebanon After Port Explosions - Video

Watch a live broadcast from Beirut's Martyrs' Square where protesters are gathering on Tuesday to mark the centennial of the declaration of the State of Greater Lebanon, modern Lebanon's predecessor, and the establishment of Beirut as its capital, by French General Henri Gouraud.
This comes as French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Lebanon for the second time after Beirut's port was rocked by two explosions on 4 August, killing at least 190 people, injuring 6,500, and leaving over 300,000 homeless. The blasts sparked mass protests which forced the previous cabinet to resign.
On Monday, Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib was assigned by President Michel Aoun to form a new government.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)