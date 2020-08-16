Israeli Tanks Attack Hamas Positions in Gaza Strip, IDF Says

In the early hours of Monday morning, the IDF announced that Israeli tanks had conducted an attack against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip.
The attack came, according to the IDF, in response to explosive balloons allegedly sent into Israeli territory and the instigation of riots along the Palestinian-Israeli border wall by "dozens of Palestinians in Gaza".
Throughout the day, explosive balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel & earlier this evening, dozens of Palestinians in Gaza instigated riots along the security fence with Israel.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 16, 2020
In response, our tanks just targeted Hamas observation posts in Gaza.
Israel has seen explosive balloon attacks several times during the week, the IDF claimed, alongside rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defence System. Israel responded with airstrikes, reiterating that it holds Hamas accountable for all attacks coming from the area.
The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization, that remains in a protracted conflict with Tel Aviv.
