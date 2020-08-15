Rocket Alert Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel - IDF

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that "Palestinian rioters" in Gaza "hurled explosives & attempted to approach the security fence" leading to Israel.

The Israeli Defence Forces in the early hours of Sunday morning announced that rocket alert sirens had been heard in southern Israel as a result of two rockets fired by what the IDF claimed were "terrorists in Gaza" into the country.

Both rockets were said to have been intercepted by the IDF's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

Videos allegedly showing the rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip were shared in social media.

​Earlier in the day, the IDF claimed that "Palestinian rioters" in Gaza "hurled explosives & attempted to approach the security fence", the Palestinian boundary with Israel.

"In response, we just struck Hamas military targets in Gaza. We hold Hamas accountable", IDF tweeted.

On late Friday, IDF stroke Hamas facilities in the Gaza strip, saying that "terrorists launched explosive balloons" as "families in southern Israel enjoyed the weekend". According to IDF, Israel faced several such attacks during the week, responding with airstrikes.

Following the incidents with the balloons, Israel closed Kerem Shalom checkpoint on the border with the enclave, with only humanitarian cargo and fuel delivery allowed. However, later on Thursday Israel decided to stop fuel delivery through the checkpoint as well.

Israel remains in conflict with Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, and holds it accountable for every attack that comes from the area.