Hezbollah Leader Calls Beirut Blast 'Exceptional Event in Lebanon's Modern History'

Earlier, with the death toll from Tuesday's explosion in the Lebanese capital still climbing and thousands of Beirut residents taking to the streets in protest, President Michel Auon announced that authorities have not ruled out possible foul play in the deadly incident, including the possibility that a missile or bomb caused the blast.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the powerful Lebanese political party and militant organization Hezbollah, has given his first public remarks about Tuesday's deadly blast in the port of Beirut, calling it a "big tragedy" and thanking foreign countries for their offers of aid.

In a televised speech Friday which was originally scheduled to take place a day earlier, Nasrallah emphasized that the tragedy affected Lebanese of all religious denominations, and was 'an exceptional event' in Lebanon's modern history which should be treated as such. He urged the necessity for political disputes between the country's various political forces to be set aside at this time of tragedy.

Praising the public's solidarity with victims in the wake of the disaster, Nasrallah emphasized that all of Hezbollah's institutions and capacities have been made available to the state to deal with its consequences.

Countries around the world have "shown big solidarity" with Lebanon, and a readiness to provide material aid, and Hezbollah welcomes such assistance, as well as plans by foreign leaders, including by French President Emmanuel Macron, to visit the country, Nasrallah said. According to the Hezbollah chief, this tragedy could help Lebanon come out from the problems it has been facing recently.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW