Exchange of Fire Reported on Israel's Northern Border Amid Rising Regional Tensions

A security incident has taken place on Israel's northern border involving an exchange of fire, the country’s Channel 12 reported, citing a military spokesman.
The report comes a day after the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that a drone fell on Lebanese territory during operations along the border.
Last week, Israeli media reported that additional troops had been moved to the country’s northern regions after reports of the death of a Lebanese Hezbollah fighter as a result of an Israeli air force strike in southern Damascus on 20 July.
On 24 July, explosions reportedly thundered on the border between Israel and Syria, damaging a building and a car on the Israeli side. In response, Israeli helicopters fired at Syrian Army targets in southern Syria.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
