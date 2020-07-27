Hezbollah Says War With Israel Unlikely in Coming Months Despite Rising Tensions

"The atmosphere does not speak of war with Israel ... Hezbollah and the axis of resistance as a whole are currently in a position of defence. So, I doubt the likelihood of war in the coming months," Qassem said in a Sunday interview.
When asked about possible retaliation against the killing of its fighter, the senior Hezbollah figure said that the movement was yet to decide on that.
Tensions in the region have spiked following reports of an Israeli airstrike killing a Hezbollah fighter in southern Damascus last week.
The Israeli army has since boosted presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued warnings against the Iran-backed axis on Sunday.
