Register
04:06 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex

    NYT: 'Powerful Bomb' Planted by Israel Behind Natanz Station Explosion

    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/69/1079786997_0:0:2161:1215_1200x675_80_0_0_3ef696444e3a05dc22b9566185455c70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202007061079804300-nyt-powerful-bomb-planted-by-israel-behind-natanz-station-explosion/

    A 2 July blast at the Iranian Natanz nuclear power plant significantly damaged the above-ground part of the building. Against this background, reports emerged, citing unnamed Iranian officials, suggesting that Israel was behind behind the incident.

    Israel is responsible for the explosion at Iran's Natanz nuclear site, by means of a  "powerful bomb", The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed source described as a Middle East intelligence official.

    According to the Nytimes.com source, the incident is not connected with other explosions that took place in Iran earlier, in particular a blast near Tehran's Parchin military complex, which some reports have suggested is a missile production facility.

    Earlier in the day, former national security adviser John Bolton questioned whether the recent explosions could have been connected and represented "a precursor of a larger attack".

    The NYT also cited a member of the the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), who confirmed the explosive at the Natanz site, adding that investigators "have considered the possibility" that "a cruise missile or a drone" was used to attack Natanz, but saw a bomb scenario as more likely.

    "The episode will probably accelerate plans to move more of Iran’s most sensitive facilities underground", the IRGC member reportedly said.

    The damage caused by the incident was described by Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, as "significant", and he noted that it could slow the development of cutting-edge uranium enriching centrifuges. 

    The cause of the incident has not yet been officially confirmed, but some reports suggest that Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has determined the reason behind the episode, and the facts will be announced "at a proper time".

    Iran also announced plans to replace the damaged Natanz site with a larger building with more advanced equipment. 

    Responding to unconfirmed media reports that suggest Tel Aviv's involvement, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz stated that "not every incident that transpires in Iran necessarily has something to do with us", however he repeated that "nuclear Iran is a threat to the world and the region". 

    Israel consistently opposes an Iranian nuclear program, claiming that Tehran will destroy the Jewish state if it obtains nuclear weapon.

    Iran has consistently stated that it does not aim to develop a nuclear weapon, outlining that the goals of the country's nuclear program are exclusively peaceful.

    Related:

    Official: Iran to Build Bigger Building to Replace Damaged One at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Site
    Iran Determines 'Main Cause' of Explosion at Natanz Nuclear Facility, Report Says
    Explosion in Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility Caused by Bomb, Report Claims
    Tags:
    The New York Times, Israel, Iran, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse