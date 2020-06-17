Register
07:14 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rabbi holds a rare 200 year-old Torah

    Judaism is No Exception: Tolerance Towards Other Religions is in UAE's DNA, Local Rabbi Says

    © AP Photo / Petros Karadjias
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 14
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107821/22/1078212273_0:137:3072:1865_1200x675_80_0_0_c74732811831bae105dd580fe666ba59.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006171079636746-judaism-is-no-exception-tolerance-towards-other-religions-is-in-uaes-dna-local-rabbi-says/

    Addressing a conference of the American Jewish Committee on Tuesday, the UAE's Foreign Minister said his country could work with Israel in some areas, including technology and healthcare, while still maintaining political differences with Tel Aviv.

    First it was news about a synagogue opening in Abu Dhabi as part of a multi-faith complex set to be completed in 2022.

    Then it was reported that the UAE was offering kosher food and restaurants for observant Jews, and now the Arab country is also said to have its first chief rabbi.

    It is not a government position that brings an income but Yehuda Sarna, who is based in the US and travels to the Emirates several times a year, says he travels from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to lead holiday and weekend services for a tiny Jewish community in the country.

    Tolerance in UAE's DNA

    Numbering only a few thousand, they are not native residents of the UAE. The community is made up of foreigners who live, study, and work in the UAE.

    "I started going to the UAE some ten years ago. Back then, services were almost non-existent and the ones that were held, were not regular, often taking place inside people's homes", the rabbi recalled.

    That, however, was soon to change. Regular weekly services started taking place in the UAE in 2015 when the Gulf country started making its first steps towards religious openness and coexistence.

    Still kept from the public eye, a group of Dubai Jews, who work in the Emirate, rented a small villa in a quiet yet posh neighbourhood, turning it into a synagogue that later became a centre or a one-stop shop for the local Jewish community.

    In 2016, the local authorities made another step in the direction of tolerance, establishing the so-called Ministry of Happiness and Tolerance aimed at bridging peoples and religions that exist in the UAE, and two years later Rabbi Sarna started getting "clear signals" from the government that hiding Jewish religious activities was no longer necessary.

    That same year Bloomberg published a report revealing that the first Jewish centre had opened its doors to the general public. Practicing Judaism was no longer a "sin".

    But the UAE's openness was directed not only at Judaism. In 2019, the country announced a year of tolerance hosting multiple conferences, workshops, and activities on the subject, and in February it even welcomed Pope Francis for a historic three-day tour.

    For critics, the government's actions were nothing more than a ruse to distract international attention from alleged human rights violations and “persecution of minorities”, but the rabbi looks at it differently.

    "I look at it from a cultural lens. Emirati authorities have always been tolerant towards others, it is in their DNA. Churches have been flourishing here, unlike in some other areas of the Middle East, and Jews are also protected".

    Israelis Still Not Wanted

    Yet, many Jews and those who hold Israeli passports are still not welcome in the UAE.

    Officially, the Arab principalities don't recognise Israel and don't maintain diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

    Under the radar, however, the UAE has maintained contacts with Tel Aviv allowing Israeli athletes and several politicians to visit the country. In 2018, for example, Israel's then minister of sports Miri Regev paid a visit to Abu Dhabi after the country's national anthem was played at a judo competition hosted by the Emirate. A year later it was then-Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz who arrived in the area to discuss environmental issues.

    However, for ties with the UAE and other Gulf states to grow stronger, Israel will need to resolve its decades-long conflict with the Palestinians. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Saudi official told Sputnik in April that his kingdom as well as other neighbouring states including the UAE would be open to establishing ties with the Jewish state if it took concrete steps towards peace.

    Similar views were also expressed by an adviser to the Bahraini monarch back in March.

    But given Israel's annexation intentions set for early July, with Tel Aviv planning to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank, the possibility of closer ties seems to be remote.

    On Sunday, the UAE ambassador to Washington warned Israel that its position in the Arab world would be at risk if it pressed ahead with its annexation plans.

    Rabbi Sarna doesn't like talking politics, saying that at the end of the day it would be for the UAE government to decide what to do with Israel but reassures that no matter what happens between the two states, it won't have any negative impact on the Jews living in the Emirates.

    "It might come as a surprise but the Jewish people residing here feel much safer in the UAE than in their countries of origin, and I don't think it will change".
    Tags:
    Judaism, rabbi, DNA, religion, tolerance, Israel, UAE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse