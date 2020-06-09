Register
17:28 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A general view picture shows a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Efrat in the Gush Etzion settlement block in the West Bank. File pho

    ‘We Will Declare a State’: Palestinian PM Warns Israel Over West Bank Extension of Sovereignty

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/49/1079444969_0:218:3072:1946_1200x675_80_0_0_521aaad1f6ac6cba3b8a7946e4e5015e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006091079568720-we-will-declare-a-state-palestinian-pm-warns-israel-over-west-bank-extension-of-sovereignty/

    Last month, head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas stated that they had terminated all their agreements with Israel and the US amid Tel Aviv's intention to extend its sovereignty over parts of the West Bank.

    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh has warned that if Israel extends its sovereignty over West Bank areas, the Palestinians will unilaterally declare a state based on the pre-1967 lines.

    Speaking to reporters in Ramallah on Tuesday, Shtayyeh described Israel’s sovereignty extension drive as an "existential threat" to the Palestinians and a serious violation of Tel Aviv’s agreements with the Palestinian Authority (PA).

    He spoke as Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said in an interview with The New York Times that “we don’t want things to reach a point of no return” and that Tel Aviv’s West Bank-related sovereignty extension “means no return in the relationship with Israel”.

    “Either they backtrack on annexation and things go back to how they were, or they follow through with annexation and they go back to being the occupying power in the whole West Bank”, al-Sheikh pointed out.

    He said that Israel would have to “take full responsibility” for the repercussions of the move, adding that “it could go back to like it was before Oslo”, in an apparent nod to the 1993 Oslo Agreement which established the PA and gave it limited powers. 

    Palestinian Bedouin homes are seen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election eve vow to annex the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected has sparked an angry Arab rebuke and injected the Palestinians into a campaign that had almost entirely ignored them. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Palestinian Bedouin homes are seen in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election eve vow to annex the Jordan Valley if he is re-elected has sparked an angry Arab rebuke and injected the Palestinians into a campaign that had almost entirely ignored them. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

    The remarks came after the Palestinian movement Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, cautioned on Monday that Israel’s sovereignty extension “will be doomed to failure and its conspiracies will not secure a future for its existence on the Palestinian land".

    The warning followed Mahmoud Abbas telling Al Jazeera in May that the PA "has discharged all obligations under all agreements with the governments of the United States and Israel, including those related to security”.

    This was preceded by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, clinching a coalition deal in April which stipulates that the Israeli government can start considering the implementation of the West Bank-related extension of sovereignty as of 1 July, in line with US President Donald Trump's Middle East plan.

    Earlier, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman announced that the Trump administration was ready to recognise Israel’s extension of sovereignty over 30 percent of the West Bank.

    Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan  

    Trump revealed his Middle East blueprint in late January, touting it as the "deal of the century". The plan, in particular, envisaged an extension of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, as well as the recognition of Jerusalem as the "sovereign capital of the State of Israel" and that it should remain an undivided city.

    The blueprint prompted harsh criticism from Abbas, who has repeatedly insisted on restoring the pre-1967 borders of the Palestinian lands.

    Israel has for decades been embroiled in a conflict with the Palestinians, who are seeking diplomatic recognition as an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, which were occupied by the Jewish state during the Six-Day War in 1967.

    Related:

    Israel Blasts UN Report on Firms Working in West Bank Settlements as ‘Shameful’
    US Warns Israel Against 'Unilateral Action' to Extend Authority Over Controlled Areas of West Bank
    Trump's Ambassador to Israel Says US Ready to Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over 30% of West Bank
    Syria Slams Israeli Intentions to Annex West Bank Territories - Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    state, Benjamin Netanyahu, Mahmoud Abbas, extension, sovereignty, West Bank, Palestinian Authority, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse