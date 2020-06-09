Situation in Syria's Idlib Stabilizing, Turkey's Erdogan Says

"Sometimes problems arise in Idlib on the M4 highway, but in general, things are going well, 200,000 refugees have already returned home", Erdogan said on TRT television.
The situation in Idlib escalated in late February when terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* group launched a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian government forces. The Syrian army returned fire. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the Turkish military, who were not supposed to be there, also came under fire.
After a meeting of Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Erdogan in Moscow on 5 March, it became possible to improve the situation - the sides adopted a joint document in which they reaffirmed their commitment to the Astana format and declared a ceasefire. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.
The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.
*Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
