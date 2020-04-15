Russia, Turkey Hold 4th Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Idlib - Russian Military

"In accordance with the agreement of presidents of Russia and Turkey dated 5 March, on 15 April, another — the fourth — Russian-Turkish joint patrol of a stretch of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place", the Russian centre for reconciliation of opposing sides said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed on 5 March their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in Idlib and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.
Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.
